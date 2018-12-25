TheStreet Lowers Euronav (EURN) to D+

TheStreet cut shares of Euronav (NYSE:EURN) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Euronav from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Euronav from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Euronav in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. DNB Markets lowered shares of Euronav from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Euronav in a research report on Monday, October 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.54.

Euronav stock opened at $6.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -77.67 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Euronav has a one year low of $6.94 and a one year high of $10.10.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The shipping company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $110.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.04 million. Euronav had a negative net margin of 18.87% and a negative return on equity of 7.94%. Equities research analysts predict that Euronav will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Euronav in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,471,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Euronav by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,357,144 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $40,053,000 after buying an additional 1,320,660 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Euronav by 1,003,395.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,883,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $35,729,000 after buying an additional 3,883,142 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Euronav by 1,007.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,680,987 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $23,325,000 after buying an additional 2,438,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Euronav by 218.8% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,322,920 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.15% of the company’s stock.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of March 19, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of 53 vessels, including 28 very large crude carriers, 1 V-Plus vessel, 22 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 4 Suezmax vessels under construction.

