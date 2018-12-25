Thor Industries, Inc. (THO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the construction company on Thursday, January 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 26th.

Thor Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 12.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Thor Industries has a payout ratio of 18.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Thor Industries to earn $6.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.1%.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:THO opened at $48.96 on Tuesday. Thor Industries has a fifty-two week low of $47.71 and a fifty-two week high of $161.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.45.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.39). Thor Industries had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. Thor Industries’s revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Thor Industries will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on THO. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $130.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated an “average” rating on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Thor Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.38.

In other Thor Industries news, Director Jan Suwinski acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.20 per share, for a total transaction of $116,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,906.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Ziemer acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $81.74 per share, with a total value of $408,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WARNING: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/25/thor-industries-inc-tho-plans-quarterly-dividend-of-0-39.html.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.