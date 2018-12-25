Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $6.72 Million Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (MAA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 30.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,347 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $6,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Adelante Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 43.2% during the third quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 298,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,938,000 after acquiring an additional 90,170 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 48.2% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 8,029 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 14.5% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 17.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,376,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,097,000 after acquiring an additional 358,406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MAA shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $101.50 target price for the company. Scotiabank started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp set a $108.00 target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.04.

NYSE:MAA opened at $92.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.31. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a one year low of $85.16 and a one year high of $104.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $397.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.76 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 18.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.12%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

