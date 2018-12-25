Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $7.02 Million Position in Masco Corp (MAS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 191,671 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,056 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Masco were worth $7,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Masco in the third quarter valued at approximately $337,123,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its holdings in Masco by 58.1% in the third quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 4,901,419 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $179,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,055 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Masco by 15.4% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,765,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,891,000 after purchasing an additional 501,978 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Masco by 147.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,312,287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,136 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Masco by 8.4% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,266,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,937,000 after purchasing an additional 176,227 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 12,900 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $406,092.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,443 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,225.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard A. Manoogian sold 50,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $1,565,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 575,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,027,579.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 212,900 shares of company stock worth $6,631,092. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on MAS shares. Evercore ISI raised Masco from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Masco in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America set a $40.00 price objective on Masco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Longbow Research downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.19.

NYSE MAS opened at $27.54 on Tuesday. Masco Corp has a 1-year low of $27.15 and a 1-year high of $46.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.35.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). Masco had a return on equity of 409.25% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Masco Corp will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Masco’s payout ratio is 24.74%.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. Its Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas products, exercise pools, brass and copper plumbing system components, and other non-decorative plumbing products.

