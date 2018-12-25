Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Takes Position in Bank Ozk (OZK)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 154,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,848,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OZK. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Bank Ozk in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,274,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Bank Ozk in the third quarter valued at approximately $411,309,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Bank Ozk in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bank Ozk in the third quarter valued at approximately $753,000. Finally, Tdam USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank Ozk in the third quarter worth $7,634,000. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:OZK opened at $21.23 on Tuesday. Bank Ozk has a 12 month low of $21.02 and a 12 month high of $53.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.46.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.32). Bank Ozk had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 38.37%. The company had revenue of $244.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bank Ozk will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OZK shares. Brean Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Bank Ozk in a report on Friday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of Bank Ozk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $40.00 target price on shares of Bank Ozk and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Bank Ozk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bank Ozk from $38.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Bank Ozk currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.11.

Bank OZK provides a range of retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

