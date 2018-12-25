TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Acquires New Stake in BRP Inc (DOOO)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,515,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,037,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of BRP in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of BRP in the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRP in the third quarter valued at approximately $272,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of BRP in the third quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of BRP in the third quarter valued at approximately $300,000. 28.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
DOOO has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised BRP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Sunday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut BRP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, GMP Securities initiated coverage on BRP in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. BRP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
Shares of DOOO stock opened at $24.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.97. BRP Inc has a one year low of $23.90 and a one year high of $55.41.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 28th will be given a $0.0679 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 27th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.14%.
BRP Company Profile
BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and propulsion systems worldwide. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and spyder vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircrafts.
See Also: Swap
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO).
Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.