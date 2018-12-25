TIER REIT Inc (TIER) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of TIER REIT Inc (NYSE:TIER) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.07% of TIER REIT worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of TIER REIT during the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of TIER REIT during the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of TIER REIT during the second quarter worth approximately $242,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of TIER REIT by 161.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of TIER REIT during the third quarter worth approximately $389,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Get TIER REIT alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TIER REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. ValuEngine lowered TIER REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.

Shares of NYSE:TIER opened at $19.70 on Tuesday. TIER REIT Inc has a twelve month low of $17.04 and a twelve month high of $24.98. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.88.

TIER REIT (NYSE:TIER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $54.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.90 million. TIER REIT had a return on equity of 1.79% and a net margin of 5.92%. Research analysts predict that TIER REIT Inc will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. TIER REIT’s payout ratio is currently 45.86%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “TIER REIT Inc (TIER) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/25/tier-reit-inc-tier-shares-bought-by-great-west-life-assurance-co-can.html.

About TIER REIT

TIER REIT, Inc is a publicly traded (NYSE: TIER), self-managed, Dallas-based real estate investment trust focused on owning quality, well-managed commercial office properties in dynamic markets throughout the U.S. Our vision is to be the premier owner and operator of best-in-class office properties in TIER1 submarkets, which are primarily higher density and amenity-rich locations within select, high-growth metropolitan areas that offer a walkable experience to various amenities.

See Also: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TIER REIT Inc (NYSE:TIER).

Receive News & Ratings for TIER REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIER REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.