Timkensteel (TMST) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.18

Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.18 and last traded at $8.37, with a volume of 7620 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.34.
TMST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Timkensteel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Timkensteel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th.
The stock has a market cap of $371.84 million, a PE ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $409.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.82 million. Timkensteel had a negative return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Timkensteel Corp will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TMST. Investment Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Timkensteel during the third quarter worth about $934,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Timkensteel during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Timkensteel by 148.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 8,996 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Timkensteel during the third quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Timkensteel by 33.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 6,366 shares in the last quarter. 77.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST)
TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision components, as well as thermal treatment and machining services. The company's products are used in oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.
Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ?
Receive News & Ratings for Timkensteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timkensteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.