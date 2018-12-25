Timkensteel (TMST) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.18

Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.18 and last traded at $8.37, with a volume of 7620 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.34.

TMST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Timkensteel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Timkensteel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th.

Get Timkensteel alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $371.84 million, a PE ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $409.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.82 million. Timkensteel had a negative return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Timkensteel Corp will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TMST. Investment Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Timkensteel during the third quarter worth about $934,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Timkensteel during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Timkensteel by 148.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 8,996 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Timkensteel during the third quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Timkensteel by 33.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 6,366 shares in the last quarter. 77.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WARNING: This news story was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/25/timkensteel-tmst-hits-new-1-year-low-at-8-18.html.

About Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST)

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision components, as well as thermal treatment and machining services. The company's products are used in oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Timkensteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timkensteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.