Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 3,543 Shares of United Natural Foods Inc (UNFI)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in United Natural Foods Inc (NASDAQ:UNFI) by 211.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UNFI. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 96.1% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 905,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,125,000 after purchasing an additional 443,915 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 1,619.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 380,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,232,000 after acquiring an additional 405,539 shares in the last quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 4,478,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,139,000 after acquiring an additional 396,554 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 127.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 692,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,728,000 after acquiring an additional 387,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,888,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,204,000 after acquiring an additional 340,578 shares in the last quarter. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNFI stock opened at $9.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.74. United Natural Foods Inc has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $50.55.

United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 1.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Natural Foods Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNFI. BMO Capital Markets set a $28.00 target price on shares of United Natural Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Loop Capital set a $50.00 target price on shares of United Natural Foods and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Buckingham Research lowered shares of United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of United Natural Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.11.

In related news, SVP Sean Griffin acquired 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.84 per share, with a total value of $231,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,346.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James P. Heffernan sold 3,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $112,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

