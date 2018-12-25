Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 6,012 Shares of Steelcase Inc. (SCS)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 307.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,012 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Steelcase in the 2nd quarter worth about $173,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia bought a new position in Steelcase in the 3rd quarter worth about $281,000. Connable Office Inc. bought a new position in Steelcase in the 3rd quarter worth about $307,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Steelcase in the 3rd quarter worth about $372,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Steelcase in the 2nd quarter worth about $397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Steelcase news, CAO Lizbeth S. O’shaughnessy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $372,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 218,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,058,673.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert C. Pew III sold 16,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $285,255.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 255,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,466,625.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,791 shares of company stock valued at $796,655. Company insiders own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCS stock opened at $14.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.32. Steelcase Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.30 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 3.13%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Steelcase Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 27th. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.34%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SCS shares. TheStreet upgraded Steelcase from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Steelcase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Steelcase from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as other products, including worktools.

