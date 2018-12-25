Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 7,448 Shares of Red Hat Inc (RHT)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC cut its position in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,111 shares of the open-source software company’s stock after selling 7,448 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Red Hat were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Red Hat by 11.6% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,221,772 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $302,783,000 after purchasing an additional 230,675 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Red Hat by 64.9% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,162,044 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $290,527,000 after purchasing an additional 850,715 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Red Hat by 1.2% in the third quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,832,275 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $249,702,000 after purchasing an additional 21,970 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Red Hat by 3.6% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,487,185 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $202,674,000 after purchasing an additional 51,258 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Red Hat by 16.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,022,828 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $139,391,000 after purchasing an additional 146,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Red Hat alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (up from $186.00) on shares of Red Hat in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Red Hat from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $163.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Red Hat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Red Hat from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Red Hat to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.11.

RHT stock opened at $172.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.26. Red Hat Inc has a fifty-two week low of $115.31 and a fifty-two week high of $179.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.98, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.70.

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 17th. The open-source software company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. Red Hat had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 33.96%. The business had revenue of $847.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Red Hat Inc will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Red Hat news, EVP Delisa Alexander sold 960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total transaction of $120,028.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,153,121.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James M. Whitehurst sold 2,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total transaction of $314,200.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,214,223.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,631 shares of company stock worth $453,984. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 7,448 Shares of Red Hat Inc (RHT)” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/25/tower-research-capital-llc-trc-sells-7448-shares-of-red-hat-inc-rht.html.

Red Hat Company Profile

Red Hat, Inc provides open source software solutions to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile, and storage technologies to various enterprises worldwide. It offers infrastructure-related solutions, such as Red Hat Enterprise Linux, an operating system platform that runs on hardware for use in hybrid cloud environments; Red Hat Satellite, a system management offering that helps to deploy, scale, and manage in hybrid cloud environments; and Red Hat Enterprise Virtualization, a software solution that allows customers to utilize and manage a common hardware infrastructure to run multiple operating systems and applications.

See Also: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Red Hat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Hat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.