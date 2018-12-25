Tower Semiconductor (TSEM) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TSEM. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tower Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Shares of TSEM opened at $13.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.52. Tower Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $13.56 and a 12-month high of $36.08.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $322.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.05 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 18.43%. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,278,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,577,000 after buying an additional 72,781 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,278,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,577,000 after purchasing an additional 72,781 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 0.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,261,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,202,000 after purchasing an additional 12,710 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 0.4% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,568,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,269 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,850,000. 47.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. The company provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

