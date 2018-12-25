Townsquare Media Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (TSQ)

Townsquare Media Inc (NYSE:TSQ) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, February 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 26th.

TSQ opened at $4.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $80.89 million, a PE ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.36. Townsquare Media has a 52-week low of $4.01 and a 52-week high of $9.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Get Townsquare Media alerts:

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $114.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.59 million. Townsquare Media had a positive return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 9.68%.

TSQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Townsquare Media in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Townsquare Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Townsquare Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

In other Townsquare Media news, Director Stephen A. Kaplan acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.40 per share, with a total value of $64,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,664. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 26.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Townsquare Media Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (TSQ)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/25/townsquare-media-inc-announces-quarterly-dividend-of-0-08-tsq.html.

About Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. It operates through two segments, Local Marketing Solutions and Entertainment. The Local Marketing Solutions segment provides broadcast and digital solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications.

Featured Story: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Townsquare Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Townsquare Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.