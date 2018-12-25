TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (TRTX) Holdings Trimmed by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,595 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRTX. KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,660,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,704,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,915,000 after purchasing an additional 334,011 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 4,628.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 290,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,824,000 after purchasing an additional 284,734 shares during the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,079,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,054,000. 45.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TPG RE Finance Trust alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TRTX shares. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TPG RE Finance Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TPG RE Finance Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

Shares of NYSE:TRTX opened at $18.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 36.68, a current ratio of 36.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. TPG RE Finance Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $17.81 and a 12-month high of $21.05.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $36.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.90 million. TPG RE Finance Trust had a net margin of 41.60% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 27th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.53%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.85%.

In related news, CEO Greta Guggenheim acquired 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.51 per share, for a total transaction of $832,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (TRTX) Holdings Trimmed by Citadel Advisors LLC” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/25/tpg-re-finance-trust-inc-trtx-holdings-trimmed-by-citadel-advisors-llc.html.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

Further Reading: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.