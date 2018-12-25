Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Corecivic (CXW)

Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 500 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 604% compared to the typical volume of 71 call options.
In other news, CFO David Garfinkle sold 5,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $108,717.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,279.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CXW. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Corecivic by 10.8% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 41,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 4,024 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Corecivic during the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Corecivic during the second quarter worth approximately $764,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Corecivic by 445.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 47,490 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Corecivic by 8.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 226,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,406,000 after buying an additional 17,292 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Corecivic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered Corecivic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corecivic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $24.00 target price on Corecivic and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corecivic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.
Shares of NYSE CXW opened at $17.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Corecivic has a fifty-two week low of $17.70 and a fifty-two week high of $26.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.06.
Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). Corecivic had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $462.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Corecivic’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Corecivic will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. Corecivic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.14%.
About Corecivic
The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.
See Also: Rule of 72
Receive News & Ratings for Corecivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corecivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.