Traders Buy Shares of Microsoft (MSFT) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) on weakness during trading on Monday. $1,045.17 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $844.76 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $200.41 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Microsoft had the 3rd highest net in-flow for the day. Microsoft traded down ($4.10) for the day and closed at $94.13

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $125.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, October 29th. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.88.

Get Microsoft alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $756.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.42%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $422,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,927,720.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank H. Brod sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.18, for a total value of $214,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,931,973.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 279,918 shares of company stock worth $30,102,412 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 489,152 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $55,944,000 after acquiring an additional 15,850 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,979 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,772,764 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $317,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,145 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 935,594 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $107,004,000 after acquiring an additional 336,769 shares during the period. Finally, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 204,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $23,423,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WARNING: “Traders Buy Shares of Microsoft (MSFT) on Weakness” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/25/traders-buy-shares-of-microsoft-msft-on-weakness.html.

Microsoft Company Profile (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.