Traders sold shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) on strength during trading hours on Monday. $9.46 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $12.18 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $2.72 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Aurora Cannabis had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Aurora Cannabis traded up $0.12 for the day and closed at $5.00

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.54 and a quick ratio of 5.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion and a PE ratio of 25.68.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.13. Aurora Cannabis had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 224.33%. The company had revenue of $22.71 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aurora Cannabis stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/25/traders-sell-shares-of-aurora-cannabis-acb-on-strength-acb.html.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile (NYSE:ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.