Traders sold shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMUB) on strength during trading hours on Monday. $0.00 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $24.93 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $24.93 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, JPMorgan Municipal ETF had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. JPMorgan Municipal ETF traded up $0.04 for the day and closed at $51.33

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/25/traders-sell-shares-of-jpmorgan-municipal-etf-jmub-on-strength-jmub-2.html.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.