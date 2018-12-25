Translate Bio (TBIO) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Separately, Leerink Swann lifted their price objective on Translate Bio from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Translate Bio presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.75.

Get Translate Bio alerts:

NASDAQ TBIO opened at $8.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 16.72 and a quick ratio of 16.71. Translate Bio has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $16.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Translate Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,437,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Translate Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $822,000. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in Translate Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,925,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC acquired a new stake in Translate Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,332,000. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Translate Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 49.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Translate Bio

Translate Bio, Inc, a messenger RNA therapeutics company, engages in developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. It is developing MRT5005 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Translate Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Translate Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.