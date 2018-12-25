Trevena (TRVN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.38

Trevena Inc (NASDAQ:TRVN) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.38 and last traded at $0.39, with a volume of 9810 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

TRVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Trevena from $4.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trevena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Trevena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Trevena from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Trevena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.30. The company has a market cap of $32.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.56.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Trevena Inc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trevena by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,288,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,615,000 after buying an additional 1,022,830 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Trevena during the 2nd quarter valued at $411,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Trevena by 186.2% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 351,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 228,900 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trevena by 112.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,005,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 532,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trevena by 264.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 521,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 378,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Trevena Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRVN)

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies based on breakthrough science to benefit patients and healthcare providers confronting serious medical conditions. Its product candidates include OLINVO injection, a G protein biased ligand of the µ opioid receptor that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is preferred; TRV250, a G protein biased ligand targeting the d-receptor, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of migraine; and TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the µ opioid receptor that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain, as well as TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure.

