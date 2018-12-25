TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) Stake Increased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 581,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,277 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in TriCo Bancshares were worth $22,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $189,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

In other TriCo Bancshares news, EVP W Virginia Walker sold 3,443 shares of TriCo Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $122,157.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,127.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

TCBK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBK opened at $31.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $999.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.78. TriCo Bancshares has a 52-week low of $31.05 and a 52-week high of $40.38.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The company had revenue of $72.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.54 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 9.80%. On average, equities analysts forecast that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from TriCo Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

TriCo Bancshares Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and provides residential and commercial real estate mortgage, consumer, commercial, agricultural, and real estate construction loans.

