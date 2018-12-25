Trittium (TRTT) Reaches Market Cap of $649,895.00

Trittium (CURRENCY:TRTT) traded 26.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One Trittium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000163 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Over the last week, Trittium has traded 33% higher against the US dollar. Trittium has a market cap of $649,895.00 and approximately $6,936.00 worth of Trittium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Trittium

Trittium’s total supply is 106,996,840 coins and its circulating supply is 104,422,112 coins. Trittium’s official website is trittium.cc. Trittium’s official Twitter account is @trittium_cc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Trittium’s official message board is medium.com/@trittiumcoin.

Trittium Coin Trading

Trittium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trittium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trittium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trittium using one of the exchanges listed above.

