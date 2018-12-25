Trollcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $336,620.00 (TROLL)

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. Trollcoin has a total market cap of $336,620.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trollcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade and CryptoBridge. In the last week, Trollcoin has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nectar (NEC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00006913 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00022055 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00237089 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00015604 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000065 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Trollcoin Coin Profile

Trollcoin (TROLL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2014. Trollcoin’s total supply is 583,412,116 coins. Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase. Trollcoin’s official website is trollcoin.com.

Trollcoin Coin Trading

Trollcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trollcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trollcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

