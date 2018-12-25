Trust Co. of Oklahoma Has $299,000 Stake in Pfizer Inc. (PFE)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma trimmed its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Exeter Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.9% in the second quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 31,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Smart Portfolios LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 43.9% in the second quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.8% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 26,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.0% in the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 21,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.5% in the second quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 83,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. 69.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Independent Research set a $48.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $40.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.41.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 55,556 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,008.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 21,976,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,576,712. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE opened at $40.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $249.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.20 and a 12 month high of $46.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 44.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 31st. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.32%.

Pfizer declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

