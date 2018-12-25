Trustmark Corp (TRMK) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.11% of Trustmark worth $2,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Trustmark during the second quarter worth $597,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Trustmark by 28.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 6,772 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trustmark by 7.1% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 492,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,068,000 after buying an additional 32,838 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Trustmark during the second quarter worth $477,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trustmark by 3.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 57,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the period. 71.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Trustmark from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens set a $35.00 target price on Trustmark and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

NASDAQ:TRMK opened at $26.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.98. Trustmark Corp has a 12-month low of $26.95 and a 12-month high of $36.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $157.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.38 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Trustmark Corp will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.92%.

In other Trustmark news, insider Charles Scott Woods sold 1,500 shares of Trustmark stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $47,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,396.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Leroy G. Walker, Jr. sold 1,789 shares of Trustmark stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total value of $54,296.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,375.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,289 shares of company stock valued at $163,671 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

