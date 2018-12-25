TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (TNP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.68

Shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.68 and last traded at $2.73, with a volume of 2400 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.74.

Several research firms recently commented on TNP. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from $3.20 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $232.59 million, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.98.

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 30th. The shipping company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $92.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.89 million. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH had a negative return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 9.04%. On average, analysts forecast that TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNP. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 399,150 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 68,650 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 500,307 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH during the 3rd quarter worth $4,025,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,217,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,516,000 after buying an additional 62,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.21% of the company’s stock.

About TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP)

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 20, 2018, it operated a fleet of 64 double-hull vessels, including 59 conventional tankers, 2 liquefied natural gas carriers, and 3 suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

