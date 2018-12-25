Tullow Oil plc (TUWLF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Tullow Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th.

OTCMKTS:TUWLF remained flat at $$2.09 on Tuesday. Tullow Oil has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $3.80.

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities. Its portfolio comprises approximately 90 licenses covering 263,820 square kilometers in 16 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

