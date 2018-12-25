U.CASH Trading 5.4% Higher This Week (UCASH)

U.CASH (CURRENCY:UCASH) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. One U.CASH token can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, YoBit, BTC-Alpha and C2CX. U.CASH has a total market capitalization of $22.72 million and approximately $21,935.00 worth of U.CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, U.CASH has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009857 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003175 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026877 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $92.46 or 0.02431777 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00145998 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00194134 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000113 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026694 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026697 BTC.

U.CASH Token Profile

U.CASH was first traded on September 9th, 2017. U.CASH’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,160,479,603 tokens. The Reddit community for U.CASH is /r/ucash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for U.CASH is u.cash. U.CASH’s official Twitter account is @udotcash.

Buying and Selling U.CASH

U.CASH can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, YoBit, C2CX and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as U.CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade U.CASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase U.CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

