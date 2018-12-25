Under Armour Inc (UA) Shares Bought by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Under Armour by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,685,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,336,000 after acquiring an additional 186,396 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Under Armour by 22.5% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,088,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,267,000 after acquiring an additional 934,098 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Under Armour by 24.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,751,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,004,000 after acquiring an additional 731,165 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Under Armour by 5.4% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,591,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,890,000 after acquiring an additional 182,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Under Armour by 30.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,362,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,803,000 after acquiring an additional 548,557 shares during the last quarter. 28.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Under Armour news, CFO David Bergman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,666 shares in the company, valued at $3,468,652. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

UA opened at $15.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.95 and a beta of -0.54. Under Armour Inc has a twelve month low of $11.41 and a twelve month high of $23.28.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UA. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. B. Riley set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.27.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot, cold, and in between the extremes.

