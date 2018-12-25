United Services Automobile Association Increases Holdings in Rayonier Inc. (RYN)

United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 6.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Rayonier in the 3rd quarter worth $269,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its stake in Rayonier by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 8,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new stake in Rayonier in the 2nd quarter worth $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Rayonier currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

RYN opened at $26.65 on Tuesday. Rayonier Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.65 and a 52 week high of $39.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.12. Rayonier had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $200.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.15%.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of September 30, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

