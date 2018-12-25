United Services Automobile Association Takes $871,000 Position in SSR Mining Inc (SSRM)

United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 851,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,405,000 after buying an additional 132,690 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 838,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,279,000 after buying an additional 157,266 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 213,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 31,800 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 569,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after buying an additional 69,850 shares during the period. 49.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Monday, December 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Sunday, October 21st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Shares of SSRM stock opened at $12.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. SSR Mining Inc has a one year low of $7.64 and a one year high of $12.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94 and a beta of -0.41.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. SSR Mining had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $115.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that SSR Mining Inc will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; and the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

