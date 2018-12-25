United Services Automobile Association Trims Stake in Herman Miller, Inc. (MLHR)

United Services Automobile Association trimmed its holdings in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,430 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Herman Miller were worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Herman Miller in the third quarter valued at approximately $738,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herman Miller in the third quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Herman Miller by 51.1% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after acquiring an additional 47,294 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Herman Miller by 151.7% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 36,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 21,802 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Herman Miller by 20.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 68,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 11,449 shares during the period. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MLHR stock opened at $29.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.44. Herman Miller, Inc. has a one year low of $29.07 and a one year high of $41.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $652.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.67 million. Herman Miller had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 5.53%. Herman Miller’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Herman Miller, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 1st will be given a $0.1975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Herman Miller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

In other Herman Miller news, insider Gregory J. Bylsma sold 28,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $1,091,387.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,405 shares in the company, valued at $2,692,991.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. BidaskClub cut Herman Miller from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Herman Miller from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

