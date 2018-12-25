United Therapeutics (UTHR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $100.06

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $100.06 and last traded at $101.40, with a volume of 190959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.51.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UTHR. BidaskClub cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 8th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Cowen set a $106.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 1.24.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.81). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $412.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $198,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases worldwide. The company's commercial products include Remodulin, a continuously-infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

