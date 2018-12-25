Univar (UNVR) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Co from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report published on Friday morning. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Univar in a report on Friday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Univar from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Univar from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Univar from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Shares of NYSE UNVR opened at $16.33 on Friday. Univar has a one year low of $16.33 and a one year high of $31.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.38.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). Univar had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Univar will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Univar news, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.11 per share, with a total value of $231,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen D. Newlin purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.02 per share, with a total value of $69,060.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 14,500 shares of company stock worth $335,095 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Univar by 2.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,109,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $309,944,000 after acquiring an additional 282,560 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Univar by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,694,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $297,229,000 after acquiring an additional 193,925 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Univar by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,694,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $297,229,000 after acquiring an additional 193,925 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its stake in Univar by 23.9% in the third quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 8,450,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,591 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Univar by 11.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,942,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,698,000 after acquiring an additional 521,840 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, fertilizers, and feeds; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies, storing chemicals, feed-grade materials, and seed and equipment parties; and pest control products and equipment.

