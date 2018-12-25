UTRUST (UTK) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $279,739.00

UTRUST (CURRENCY:UTK) traded down 9.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. One UTRUST token can currently be purchased for about $0.0246 or 0.00000648 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Ethfinex, Kucoin and HitBTC. UTRUST has a total market capitalization of $11.08 million and $279,739.00 worth of UTRUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, UTRUST has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009839 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003175 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026852 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.36 or 0.02433268 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00145582 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00194178 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000113 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026737 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026683 BTC.

About UTRUST

UTRUST was first traded on August 28th, 2017. UTRUST’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for UTRUST is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. UTRUST’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. UTRUST’s official message board is medium.com/@UTRUST. UTRUST’s official website is utrust.com.

UTRUST Token Trading

UTRUST can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Huobi, Kucoin, OKEx, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UTRUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UTRUST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UTRUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

