ValuEngine Downgrades Aridis Pharmaceuticals (ARDS) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

ARDS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group set a $25.00 target price on Aridis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 10th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Laidlaw initiated coverage on Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aridis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.40.

ARDS stock opened at $9.46 on Friday. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.59 and a twelve month high of $13.85.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $1.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies, or mAbs, to treat life-threatening infections. Its products include AR-301, AR-105, AR-101, AR-401, AR-201, and AR-501. The company was founded by Eric J. Patzer and Vu L.

