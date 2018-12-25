ValuEngine Lowers NuStar Energy (NS) to Sell

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NuStar Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on NuStar Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.63.

NS opened at $20.35 on Tuesday. NuStar Energy has a one year low of $19.22 and a one year high of $35.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $490.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NuStar Energy will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William E. Greehey bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.98 per share, with a total value of $2,298,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,058,682 shares in the company, valued at $208,168,512.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Green Square Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 41,115 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in NuStar Energy by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,986 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NuStar Energy by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 76,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the period. TVR Capital Management LP lifted its position in NuStar Energy by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. TVR Capital Management LP now owns 92,518 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in NuStar Energy by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in Texas. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

