Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 48,586 Shares of Cintas Co. (CTAS)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,605,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,586 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Cintas worth $1,900,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas during the second quarter worth $954,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Cintas during the second quarter worth $327,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Cintas by 19,000.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cintas by 62.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,414,000 after buying an additional 25,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Cintas during the second quarter worth $216,000. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $178.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $235.00 price target on shares of Cintas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Monday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.18.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $156.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.38 and a fifty-two week high of $217.34.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 24.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th were given a $2.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous annual dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 34.51%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

