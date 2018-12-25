Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Holdings in United Continental Holdings Inc (UAL)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,044,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,292 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 7.36% of United Continental worth $1,785,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in United Continental by 0.3% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 38,375,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,417,732,000 after purchasing an additional 110,624 shares in the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP raised its stake in shares of United Continental by 44.7% in the third quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 5,223,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $465,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,901 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of United Continental by 2.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,475,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $398,627,000 after acquiring an additional 101,955 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of United Continental by 1.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,386,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $390,590,000 after acquiring an additional 68,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashler Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of United Continental by 232.4% in the third quarter. Ashler Capital LLC now owns 1,653,554 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UAL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on United Continental from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Stephens upgraded United Continental from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Macquarie upgraded United Continental from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut United Continental from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.06.

In other United Continental news, Director Edward Shapiro bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.92 per share, with a total value of $2,323,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 152,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,189,534.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UAL opened at $79.12 on Tuesday. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $60.44 and a 12 month high of $97.85.

United Continental (NYSE:UAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.95 billion. United Continental’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share.

United Continental Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 1,262 aircraft.

