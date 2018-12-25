Vanguard Group Inc. Has $1.83 Billion Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (MAA)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,257,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,103 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 16.04% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $1,829,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAA opened at $92.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 12-month low of $85.16 and a 12-month high of $104.98. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.31.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($1.04). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $397.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 14th. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.12%.

Several brokerages have commented on MAA. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $101.50 target price on the stock. KeyCorp set a $108.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup set a $105.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.04.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

