Vanguard Group Inc. Has $1.86 Billion Position in Carnival Corp (CCL)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,219,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 616,176 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 5.55% of Carnival worth $1,863,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Carnival by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Carnival by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Carnival by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 37,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ grew its holdings in Carnival by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Carnival by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Arnaldo Perez sold 7,000 shares of Carnival stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $449,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCL opened at $46.21 on Tuesday. Carnival Corp has a one year low of $46.17 and a one year high of $72.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.02.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 20th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Carnival had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Carnival Corp will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 21st. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.95%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CCL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Carnival and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Bank of America set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Carnival and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Macquarie set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Carnival and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.60.

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel and cruise company. It offers cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn brands in North America; and AIDA, Costa, P&O Cruises (Australia), Cunard, and P&O Cruises (UK) brands in Europe, Australia, and Asia.

