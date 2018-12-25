Vanguard Group Inc Has $632.66 Million Holdings in Zayo Group Holdings Inc (ZAYO)

Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,221,708 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,506 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc owned approximately 7.70% of Zayo Group worth $632,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zayo Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zayo Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zayo Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Signition LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zayo Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Zayo Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $267,000. 98.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZAYO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Zayo Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Zayo Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Zayo Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Zayo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Zayo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zayo Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.54.

In related news, CEO Daniel Caruso sold 337,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total transaction of $10,001,133.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 471,851 shares in the company, valued at $13,999,819.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sandra Mays sold 1,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total transaction of $54,146.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 343,384 shares of company stock valued at $10,216,114 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

ZAYO opened at $20.46 on Tuesday. Zayo Group Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.27 and a fifty-two week high of $39.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75.

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $641.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.21 million. Zayo Group had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Zayo Group Holdings Inc will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zayo Group Profile

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

