Vanguard Group Inc Has $676.70 Million Position in OGE Energy Corp. (OGE)

Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,631,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,931 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc owned 9.33% of OGE Energy worth $676,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OGE. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in OGE Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Gifford Fong Associates bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the second quarter worth $141,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the third quarter worth $162,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the third quarter worth $207,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the third quarter worth $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OGE stock opened at $38.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.59. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $29.59 and a 12 month high of $41.80.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08. OGE Energy had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $698.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 9th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.04%.

In other OGE Energy news, VP Patricia D. Horn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total transaction of $154,120.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,335 shares in the company, valued at $282,617.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OGE. Bank of America lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays set a $37.00 price objective on shares of OGE Energy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. The company operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

