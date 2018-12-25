Vanguard Group Inc Purchases 155,225 Shares of News Corp (NWSA)

Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,570,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155,225 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc owned about 8.48% of News worth $653,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in News during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $818,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in News by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 428,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,643,000 after buying an additional 20,006 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in News by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 273,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after buying an additional 63,335 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in News by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 86,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 10,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in News by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,164,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,359,000 after buying an additional 103,808 shares in the last quarter. 61.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut News from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Loop Capital upgraded News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. ValuEngine upgraded News from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded News from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. News has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Shares of News stock opened at $10.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.15. News Corp has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $17.29.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. News had a positive return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 15.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that News Corp will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

