Venator Materials (VNTR) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Shares of Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) rose 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.03 and last traded at $3.98. Approximately 527,211 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 968,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.

VNTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Venator Materials in a report on Sunday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Venator Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 21st. Alembic Global Advisors set a $32.00 price objective on Venator Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Venator Materials in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Nomura dropped their price objective on Venator Materials from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Venator Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.23.

Get Venator Materials alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $399.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 24.15%. The business had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Venator Materials PLC will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Venator Materials news, Director Kathy Dawn Patrick purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.76 per share, with a total value of $135,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 905,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,152,000 after buying an additional 6,207 shares in the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan raised its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 161,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 8,037 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 40,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 11,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,563,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,071,000 after buying an additional 11,792 shares in the last quarter. 41.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Venator Materials (VNTR) Stock Price Up 6.1%” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/25/venator-materials-vntr-stock-price-up-6-1.html.

About Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR)

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

Featured Story: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Venator Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venator Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.