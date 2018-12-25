Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 7,026 Shares of Liberty Property Trust (LPT)

Verition Fund Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,026 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Property Trust were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. V3 Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Liberty Property Trust by 283.8% in the 2nd quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,807,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Liberty Property Trust by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,276,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,450,000 after purchasing an additional 597,054 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Liberty Property Trust by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,143,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,702,000 after purchasing an additional 449,360 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Liberty Property Trust by 1,467.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 306,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,941,000 after purchasing an additional 286,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP grew its position in Liberty Property Trust by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 487,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,597,000 after purchasing an additional 237,500 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LPT opened at $40.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.62. Liberty Property Trust has a twelve month low of $37.77 and a twelve month high of $46.91.

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $121.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.79 million. Liberty Property Trust had a net margin of 59.89% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Liberty Property Trust will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. Liberty Property Trust’s payout ratio is 61.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Liberty Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Property Trust from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.67.

In other Liberty Property Trust news, CAO Mary Beth Morrissey sold 6,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $311,493.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 73,778 shares in the company, valued at $3,358,374.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Liberty Property Trust Profile

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of industrial and office properties. Liberty's 103.5 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments for 1,200 tenants.

