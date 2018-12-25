Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 8,221 Shares of Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (TDS)

Verition Fund Management LLC decreased its stake in Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,232 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 8,221 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Telephone & Data Systems were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TDS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Telephone & Data Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Telephone & Data Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in Telephone & Data Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Telephone & Data Systems by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Telephone & Data Systems by 180.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,095 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Douglas W. Chambers sold 16,455 shares of Telephone & Data Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total transaction of $564,900.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,385.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James W. Butman sold 37,600 shares of Telephone & Data Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $1,334,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,184,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 173,495 shares of company stock worth $6,141,424. 16.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TDS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Telephone & Data Systems from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telephone & Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. B. Riley set a $42.00 target price on Telephone & Data Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Telephone & Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.20.

Shares of TDS stock opened at $31.03 on Tuesday. Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.54 and a 1 year high of $36.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 58.55 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Telephone & Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Telephone & Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.75%.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides wireless, wireline, cable, and hosted and managed services in the United States. The company offers cellular services, such as postpaid national plans and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and business rate plans.

