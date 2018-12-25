Verition Fund Management LLC Takes $656,000 Position in Infosys Ltd (INFY)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 64,505 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INFY. Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Infosys by 11.9% in the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 41,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 70.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 100.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 10,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 10.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 100.0% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 13,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 6,570 shares during the last quarter. 18.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Infosys alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on INFY. Zacks Investment Research cut Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Wedbush cut their target price on Infosys from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. ValuEngine cut Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Infosys in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.63.

NYSE INFY opened at $9.08 on Tuesday. Infosys Ltd has a 12 month low of $8.01 and a 12 month high of $10.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.42.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 21.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Infosys Ltd will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/25/verition-fund-management-llc-takes-656000-position-in-infosys-ltd-infy.html.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

Further Reading: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.