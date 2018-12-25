Veritiv (VRTV) & Cascades (CADNF) Head to Head Comparison

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) and Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.1% of Veritiv shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Veritiv shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Veritiv and Cascades’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veritiv -0.15% 6.77% 1.37% Cascades N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Veritiv and Cascades, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veritiv 0 3 1 0 2.25 Cascades 1 0 0 0 1.00

Veritiv currently has a consensus target price of $39.50, indicating a potential upside of 66.60%. Given Veritiv’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Veritiv is more favorable than Cascades.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Veritiv and Cascades’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veritiv $8.36 billion 0.04 -$13.30 million ($0.85) -27.89 Cascades N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cascades has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Veritiv.

Summary

Veritiv beats Cascades on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Veritiv

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business distributor of packaging, facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing. The Packaging segment offers standard and custom packaging solutions. The Facility Solutions segment sources and sells cleaning, break-room, and other supplies, such as towels, tissues, wipers and dispensers, can liners, commercial cleaning chemicals, soaps and sanitizers, sanitary maintenance supplies and equipment, safety and hazard supplies, and shampoos and amenities. The Print segment sells and distributes commercial printing, writing, copying, digital, wide format, and specialty paper products; and graphics consumables and equipment. It also provides customized paper conversion services of commercial printing paper for distribution to document centers and form printers. The Publishing segment sells and distributes coated and uncoated commercial printing papers to publishers, retailers, converters, printers, and specialty businesses for use in magazines, catalogs, books, directories, gaming, couponing, retail inserts, and direct mail. This segment also provides print management, procurement, and supply chain management solutions. The company also offers logistics and supply chain management solutions. It offers its products under the Endurance, nordic+, Econosource, Comet, Starbrite Opaque Select, TUFflex, Reliable, and Spring Grove brands, as well as other brands to printers, publishers, data centers, manufacturers, higher education institutions, healthcare facilities, sporting and performance arenas, retail stores, government agencies, property managers, and building service contractors. As of March 1, 2018, the company operated 170 distribution centers. Veritiv Corporation was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc. produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products. The company also provides roll headers; wrappers; packaging reams; laminated paperboards for food packaging and furniture backing industries; specialty containers; honeycomb paperboards; uncoated paperboard partitions for the beer, wine, and spirits industry; uncoated recycled paperboards for use in packaging converters and industrial users of headers and wrappers for the paper industry, as well as partitions used as protective packaging; and backing for vinyl flooring. In addition, it provides egg filler flats for egg processors and four-cup carriers for the quick-service restaurant industry; polystyrene foam trays under the EVOK brand for processors and retailers in the food industry, as well as plate and bowls; rigid plastic packaging products under the Ultratill and Poultray brands for food processors and retailers; and flexible films for frozen foods, bakery, and ice industries. Further, the company offers services to recover and process discarded materials for the municipal, industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors. Additionally, it offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, paper hand towels and napkins, parent rolls, industrial wipes, and other products under the Decor, North River, Cascades, Cascades Moka, Tandem, Tandem+, Cascades Elite, Wiping Solutions, Cascades PRO Signature, Cascades PRO Perform, Cascades PRO Select, Cascades Pro Tandem, Cascades PRO Tuff-Job, Cascades Fluff, Cascades Tuff, April Soft, and Nature's Choice labels. The company sells its products through sales force and external representatives. Cascades Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Kingsey Falls, Canada.

