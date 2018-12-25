Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Shares Bought by American Financial Network Advisory Services LLC

American Financial Network Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 21,811.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,119 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,050 shares during the quarter. American Financial Network Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at $103,000. Emerald Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at $174,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at $187,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 262.1% during the third quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Finally, Front Barnett Associates LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at $200,000. 64.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on VZ shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Scotiabank set a $62.00 price objective on Verizon Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.86.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $53.05 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.08 and a 1-year high of $61.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $226.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.48.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 35.50% and a net margin of 24.71%. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 10th will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 64.44%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

